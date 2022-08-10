Mohsin Khan to make his Tv comeback with Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa?

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. The storyline, performances, twists and rollercoaster of emotions that the show brings has made it to where it is today and not to forget it’s fan following has been increasing day by day.

Popular actor Mohsin Khan who has been a well-known face in the Television industry got a solid fan-base after his flawless performance in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. His chemistry with lead actress Shivangi Joshi was something else, making them one of the top on-screen couples with fans having given them the ship name ‘Kaira’.

Mohsin however has not been seen in any show post that, and fans are eager to see him back on screen. There might be some good news for his fans as according to reports, the handsome actor is planning on making his comeback on Television with the Rupali Ganguly starrer popular show Anupamaa.

If reports are to be believed then, Mohsin will be seen opposite Nidhi Shah. A source close to the development stated, “It is yet to be revealed if Mohsin will be a part of the popular daily soap, but I'm sure whatever it is, it will be a visual treat for the audiences and the fans will be excited to see them together.”

Fans are now waiting for an official announcement about Mohsin’s entry into Anupamaa, which will surely be music to their ears. After exiting Yeh Rishta… Mohsin has collaborated with Shivangi Joshi on the music video Teri Ada, with actress Aneri Vajani in Aashiq Hoon and with Smriti Kalra in the music video Dheere Dheere Tumse Pyaar Hogaya.

Are you excited for Mohsin Khan to join Anupamaa?

Do let us know in the comments below.

Credit-Pinkvilla