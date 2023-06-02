Mohsin Khan, Simple Kaul and others help raise funds for Nisha Aur Uske cousins actor Vaibhav Raghave diagnosed with rare cancer

MUMBAI: It’s been a year since popular actor Vaibhav Raghave who is known for his role in the show Nisha Aur Uske cousins, was diagnosed with a rare cancer. Many of his friends from the entertainment industry have come forward to help him and raise funds for him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan has now shared a picture with the actor from the hospital where the actor has been diagnosed back with cancer which is incurable.

Sharing the pictures with a post on his Instagram Mohsin shared some more information about Vibhav’s cancer treatment and how the doctors have said that the cancer is not curable.

Mohsin shared a throwback picture and wrote that they have been raising funds for the treatment. He said, “Hi guys I’m raising funds for my close friend Mera bhai Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave (Hamara Vibhu). He is suffering from a rare Cancer in its last stage. He is undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. Vibhu lost his father recently. Today I urge all of us to stand by him as his family, his friends and his well-wishers. Do check his insta page @vibhuzinsta.”

Other actors who are contributing to the funds include Simple Kaul, Saumya Tandon and many others.

