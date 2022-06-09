More Power! Sanjana Ganesan shares a powerful message conveying her opinion on Internet Trolls; ‘It’s just a lack of common sense’

MUMBAI: Recently, Sanjana Ganesan grabbed attention for her reply to a social media user who had taken a dig at her husband, Indian Fast Bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. She had posted a throwback picture of theirs on Instagram and the user criticized the couple for vacationing while India lost to Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 that is still going on.

A section of the social media spoke negatively about the person and Sanjana said that even though it was important to stand up against these trollers and bullies, she doesn’t agree on making it about someone’s religion, nationality, ethnicity or identity.

Sanjana, who is also a tv presenter, shared the post on Monday, which was a throwback vacation picture where the couple seems to be enjoying the sea breeze.

A fan reportedly commented on this post and said that it was a shame that the two were holidaying, while India lost a match to Pakistan. To this comment, Sanjana replied, “Throwback photo hai, dikhta nahi kya chomu aadmi”

While many have praised Sanjana for taking on a ‘troll’ and giving a meme-worthy reply, she posted an Instagram story recently and promised to make the Internet a better place by taking down, ‘One chomu aadmi’ at a time. However, she wasn’t pleased with the ones who made it about the ‘Troll’s’ identity, religion, nationality and ethnicity.

Check out the story here:

She clarified that even though it was essential to take down such trolls, we shouldn’t make it about their identity and religion, nationality or ethnicity.

Sanjana and Jasprit got married in an intimate and low-key wedding in Goa, last year. Sanjana began her career as a model and even participated in the Miss India beauty pageant in 2014 where she even managed to become the finalist.

