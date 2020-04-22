Mr.Faisu knows how to bring a smile on Jannat’s face

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular small screen actresses and has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress has a huge fan following on her social media accounts.

Jannat's rising popularity on social media is all because of the wonderful posts which she shares with her fans.

Talking about style icons, how can we forget the popular TikTok star, Mr Faisu, who is loved for his breath-taking styles. He is a style icon.

Mr. Faisu is recognized for his short and comic TikTok videos. Faisu is a model and fashion blogger too.

He is one of the top 10 TikTok users in the world, with an audience of more than 21M.

Both Jannat and Faisu, together in the videos, create waves. They are the perfect Jodi that has already won millions of hearts.

Now we came across an adorable video of the two, where you can see Jannat trying to scare Faisu and at first, he doesn’t react to which she gets upset.

Then to cheer her mood Faisu again comes back and this time acts like he got scared, and this brings a big smile on Jannat’s face.

There are rumours doing the rounds that the two are dating each other, and their fans speculate about their relationship but the two have always denied it.

Well, there is no doubt that two really make an adorable and lovely pair.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com