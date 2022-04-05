MTV Roadies 18: Shocking! Soundous Moufakir and Kevin Almasifar eliminated from the show?

Soundous Moufakir and Kevin Almasifar seem to be in the danger zone as they didn’t win any task and they have no immunity and Kevin would be the target during the elimination round.
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept has been changed. The life of the show, Ranvijay, will not be a part of the show. The actor will be replaced by Sonu Sood.The makers of the show have already flown down to South Africa. Finally, the new season has gone on air.

This season, it’s going to be ex-contestants versus new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

In the previous episode, we did see how Gaurav and Moose were eliminated from the show as Kevin and Ashish played against Baseer. The contestants did a sand skiing task where Basser and Jaswanth Bopanna won and got the immunity task.

As we did see that Kevin and Soundous didn’t win the task and they don’t have the immunity and thus they are in danger zone and there could be a possibility that they could be evicted from the show.

There is a strong buzz doing the rounds that Kevin and Soundous might be eliminated from the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

As we all know that Kevin is on the target of many contestants and though he had joined hands with Baseer there could be a possibility that he would backstab him and get his toughest competitor out of the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see what will happen in the upcoming episode of the show.

