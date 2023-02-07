MTV Roadies 19: What! Rhea Chakraborty gets emotional and recalls being called names after a constant narrates her story of abuse

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie. However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title. Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Recently in one of the episodes, a contestant spoke about how she was 13 years old when she fell in love with a guy 6 years older to her. One day he made her sit on his lap and said to her, “Tera jo color hai na, there se koi shaadi nahi karega, na tereko koi dekhega. Tere jayesa 100 log aate hai mere paas, so kar jaate hai”

Rhea and Gautam get teary eyed listening to her story and the others are moved as well.

Rhea spoke about her own dark days and said, “A lot of people say a lot of things. People have told me a lot of things as well. The kind of names they gave me, the things they said about me. But kya main unki wajah se woh cheez manugi ? Kya main unke wajah se apne life mein rukungi? Bilkul bhi nahi… You are beautiful.”

