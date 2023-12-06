MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula labels Gautam Gulati as ‘Fake’

MUMBAI :MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie. However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title. Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also Read- MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla season 13 contestant Gary Lu selected, joins Prince Narula’s group

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

Recently Pery Sheetal, a Hindi film dancer was seen convincing the gang leaders to let her be part of the show.  Here Gautam and Rhea seem to disagree. This makes Prince furious and an argument begins with the gang leaders.

On hearing Prince, Gautam will feel that the former is mocking him. He asks, “Are you talking about me?” after addressing Prince as “Prince Sir” and says, “I didn’t even say anything to you!”

Are you talking about me?" He sarcastically addresses Prince as "Prince Sir" and adds, "I didn't even say anything to you!" Prince will say that he is conscious while speaking and Gautam will call him judgemental. Prince later tries to resolve the matter by hugging Gautam and reminds him that they aren’t on Bigg Boss anymore. Gautam then tells him that he should talk in a normal tone with a smile just like he is. To this, Prince tells him that this is his voice and he can’t fake it, taking a dig at him.


Also Read- MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Midday

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 13:46

