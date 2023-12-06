MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula labels Gautam Gulati as ‘Fake’

MUMBAI :MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie. However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title. Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

Recently Pery Sheetal, a Hindi film dancer was seen convincing the gang leaders to let her be part of the show. Here Gautam and Rhea seem to disagree. This makes Prince furious and an argument begins with the gang leaders.

On hearing Prince, Gautam will feel that the former is mocking him. He asks, “Are you talking about me?” after addressing Prince as “Prince Sir” and says, “I didn’t even say anything to you!”

