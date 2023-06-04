MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?

The new season of MTV Roadies will be beginning soon and the fans are excited for the new season. As per sources, Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal is the first confirmed mentor on the show who would join Sonu Sood during the audition of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 19:37
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show Ranvijay wasn’t a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

The last season was ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Hamid Barkzi emerged as the new winner of the show.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and in the new promo he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

He also informed the fans and the audiences that the auditions have begun and soon the show will go on air and had also mentioned that there would be more people joining him.

As per sources, Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal is the first confirmed mentor on the show who would join Sonu Sood during the audition of the show.

He would be mentoring the contestants and would be judging them during the audition round.

Well, post Naagin 6 Pratik hasn’t yet signed anything and the fans would miss watching him on screen.

Are you excited to see Pratik in MTV Roadies Season 19?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

