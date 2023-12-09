MTV Roadies 19: What! Sonu Sood announces new twist, leaves everyone shocked

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title. Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

Now, Sonu asked the gang members to pick out their best contestants wherein Rhea selected Rishab, Gautam chose Prakram, and Prince chose Ashika. Now in the coming week, the Roadies will form new teams and he also mentioned that behind each tree, a Roadie will be hidden with a mask. Ashika, Prakram, and Rishab had to interpret various messages to claim the hidden roadies as their gang members.

Towards the conclusion of the episode, it was revealed that Rishab, Tanu, Pallavi, Abhirup, Rajveer, Shayan and Vashu are part of Gang Rhea. Gautam’s gang included Prakram, Bhoomika, Akriti, Sachin and Joginder. Whereas Ashika, Siwet, Piu, Priyanka, Prem and Himanshu became part of Prince's gang.

Sonu recently announced that there will be a wrestling match as part of a task which will have three rounds and Rhea’s gang won the round as Pallavi, Vashu and Rishab individually won the rounds.

Roadies 19 airs on MTV and Jio Cinema every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm.

