MTV Roadies 19: What! Sonu Sood announces new twist, leaves everyone shocked

Now, Sonu asked the gang members to pick out their best contestants wherein Rhea selected Rishab, Gautam chose Prakram, and Prince chose Ashika.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 10:40
MTV Roadies

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title. Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula

Now, Sonu asked the gang members to pick out their best contestants wherein Rhea selected Rishab, Gautam chose Prakram, and Prince chose Ashika. Now in the coming week, the Roadies will form new teams and he also mentioned that behind each tree, a Roadie will be hidden with a mask. Ashika, Prakram, and Rishab had to interpret various messages to claim the hidden roadies as their gang members.

Towards the conclusion of the episode, it was revealed that Rishab, Tanu, Pallavi, Abhirup, Rajveer, Shayan and Vashu are part of Gang Rhea. Gautam’s gang  included Prakram, Bhoomika, Akriti, Sachin and Joginder. Whereas Ashika, Siwet, Piu, Priyanka, Prem and Himanshu became part of Prince's gang.

Also Read- MTV Roadies: Exclusive! Netizens choose Sonu Sood over Rannvijay Sinha for the host of the upcoming season

Sonu recently announced that there will be a wrestling match as part of  a task which will have three rounds and Rhea’s gang won the round as Pallavi, Vashu and Rishab  individually won the rounds. 

Roadies 19 airs on MTV and Jio Cinema every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndiaToday

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini Sonu Sood Raanvijay Hamid Barkzi Gautam Gulati Rhea Chakraborty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 10:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Ishaan’s surprise birthday brings a happy family moment, Isha pours her heart in a letter
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Befitting Reply! Surekha points out at Isha’s loneliness, the latter makes her mouth shut
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Pakhi's life in danger as 3 men find her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
MTV Roadies 19: What! Sonu Sood announces new twist, leaves everyone shocked
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Pandya Store: Interesting! Chiku blames Amresh for breaking store, Natasha shocked
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Hottie! Here are the times actress Isha Rikhi Gaur grabbed our attention with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Actress Isha Rikhi has been winning the hearts of the fans and getting all the love for her contribution, she...
Recent Stories
Rikhi Gaur
Hottie! Here are the times actress Isha Rikhi Gaur grabbed our attention with her hot looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Faisal ShaikhN Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Hina Khan enter the show as challengers
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Sandeep Sikand to participate in the show?
India's Best Dancer Season 3
India's Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie "The Great Indian Family"
Shiv Thakare
What! Shiv Thakare breaks silence on dating rumors with Daisy Shah, Here’s what he said
Vishal
Exclusive! “You will be seeing more of me in different shades”, Vishal Gandhi on his new show Tose Naina Milaike, fans' reaction and challenges while shooting
Avinash Mishra
Exclusive! “I was surprised that they could see me play a dark role”, Avinash Mishra on playing a complicated character, shifting of time slot and more