MTV Roadies Revolution: Arushi Chawla and Apoorva Gole’s YET ANOTHER ARGUMENT

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update about popular reality show MTV Roadies Revolution.

The previous episode was quite fiery and was filled with twists and turns. (Read here: MTV Roadies Revolution: Vipin DISAPPOINTED with Sanjay Negi )

After Arushi Chawla and Sanjay Negi’s vote-out, a new twist was introduced, and now both Arushi and Sanjay will get a chance to perform a survival battle. The one who will win the task will continue in the show, while the other will have to bid adieu to viewers.

For the survival battle, Arushi and Sanjay will have to convince three people to perform along with them, among which two will be contestants and one will be gang leader.

While Arushi went ahead to convince the contestants to perform with her, she yet again got indulged in an argument with Apoorva Gole. Arushi tries to convince Abhimanyu Raghav to perform for her but the latter refuses and it’s around that time that Arushi and Apoorva share an argument. Arushi calls her ‘double-faced’ and also says that she’s determined to win the task.

(Also read: MTV Roadies Revolution: Nikhil Chinapa and Varun Sood to perform for Arushi Chawla and Sanjay Negi respectively)