MTV Roadies Revolution: Here's what left Neha Dhupia HEARTBROKEN

The previous episode was quite intriguing. After a very interesting task, Sanjay Negi bid adieu to the show which paved the way for permanent gangs.

Sanjay and gang leader Neha Dhupia shared a close-knit bond and they always made a point to stand for each other. In the previous episodes, the gang leaders were asked to appoint a captain for their team. Sanjay was expecting Neha to take his name for the captainship. However, Neha did her own calculations and appointed Abhimanyu Raghav as the captain of her team. This hurt Sanjay.

After the vote-out session, Sanjay got very emotional on his exit and expressed his disappointment over the same. He also claimed that everyone including Neha felt he is a weak bait as a captain and that’s why she didn’t choose him as a captain.

Neha budged and expressed that she’s heartbroken over Sanjay’s words as she has been always supportive of him and even gave him an immunity when he required it the most. She always chose him over others to perform in her team and it’s not fair on his part to claim that Neha ma’am didn’t find him strong enough.

