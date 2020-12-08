MTV Roadies Revolution: Meet Micheal Ajay’s GIRLFRIEND

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about popular reality show MTV Roadies Revolution.

In the previous episodes, Arushi Chawla got eliminated from the show as she lost the survival battle to Sanjay Negi. (Read here: MTV Roadies Revolution: Arushi Chawla gets DEFEATED by Sanjay Negi; gets ELIMINATED)

Well, one of the popular names from the show is Micheal Ajay. Fondly called Mike, he has been quite consistent in his journey in the show. He has been a favourite of many and has proved his worth more than once. Micheal enjoys good fan-following and females find him quite attractive.

But girls, Micheal is taken!

Yes, you heard it right. Micheal is in a relationship.

The macho man is dating a model named Sneha Roy. Many pictures of the duo travelling to adventurous places have been uploaded on social media.

Recently, Micheal posted a video with Sneha as they took up the popular show transformation challenge. Towards the end of the video, Micheal and Sneha shared a passionate kiss.

Have a look at the video:

Aren’t they super adorable?

Show some love for Micheal and Sneha in the comment section below.

(Read here: MTV Roadies Revolution: Rannvijay Singha lashes out at Akash Verma and Abhimanyu Raghav in his own STYLE)