MTV Roadies Revolution: Prince Narula makes a GRAND COMEBACK; Akash Verma and Apoorva Gole ELATED

The previous episode was quite intriguing. After a very interesting task, Sanjay Negi bid adieu to the show which paved the way for permanent gangs.

Neha Dhupia has captain Abhimanyu Raghav along with Poonam Shah and Aman Poddar, Nikhil Chinapa has captain Micheal Ajay, Hamid Barkzi and Shreya Kalra, Varun Sood has captain Jayant Yadav, Vipin Sahu and Nisha Dhaundiyal while Prince Narula has captain Akash Verma along with Apoorva Gole and Zabi Khan.

Well, during the post COVID period, Prince Narula missed the shoot of the show for a week and couldn’t be a part of the same because of personal commitments. The show clearly missed him, his charm, his leadership and expertise. His gang members Apoorva Gole and Akash Verma felt extremely lost and lacked motivation.

The good news is that Prince will make a grand comeback to the show in the upcoming episode.

The king of reality will yet again join the show and lead his gang.

It looks like now the game will become more interesting.

