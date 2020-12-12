News

MTV Roadies Revolution: Sanjay Negi gets ELIMINATED

Sanjay will get eliminated from Roadies Revolution.

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
12 Dec 2020 06:00 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about popular youth-based reality show MTV Roadies Revolution. (Read here: MTV Roadies Revolution: Sanjay Negi BREAKS DOWN)

In the upcoming episode, Permanent teams will be formed. The gang leaders will be asked to select a male and a female roadie for their gangs. By the end of the selection process, Nikhil Chinapa’s team comprises Micheal Ajay and Shreya Kalra, Neha Dhupia selects Poonam Shah and Abhimanyu Raghav, Varun Sood opts for Nisha Dhaundiyal and Jayant Yadav while Prince Narula’s team has Akash Verma and Apoorva Gole.

The selection process leaves five contestants namely Hamid Barkzi, Aman Podar, Vipin Sahu, Sanjay Negi, and Zabi Khan. These five perform a task called ‘Win to Vote’. Even though Zabi underperforms, he won’t be in the danger zone because of his friends in the show.

Sanjay Negi receives most of the votes, so he will have to quit the show.

The episode is going to be quite emotional as Sanjay expresses his thoughts on difficulties for belonging to the LGBT community.

What are your views on Sanjay’s exit from the show?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: MTV Roadies Revolution: Vipin DISAPPOINTED with Sanjay Negi)

