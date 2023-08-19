MTV Roadies Season 19: Aww! Rhea Chakraborty spills the beans on her friendship with Gautam Gulati

Rhea and Gautam are the two gang leaders of MTV Roadies Season 19, where they guide the contestants to how to play the game. Now Rhea took to social media and revealed the bond she shares with Gautam Gulati.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 18:42
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19

MUMBAI:  MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula

Rhea is one of the gang leaders of the show and she is quite active on social media and she keeps sharing about her whereabouts.

Recently, she took the Q and A round on Social media where one of her fans asked her what is the bond she shared with Gautam Gulati, the actress said "He is the sweetest, nicest friend. He is very inspiring and kind and full of entertainment"

Well, there is no doubt that the two share a great bond with each other as on the show we have seen how they have each other's back.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula


 

 

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini Sonu Sood Raanvijay Hamid Barkzi Gautam Gulati Rhea Chakraborty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 18:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! Alaya F or Kiara Advani who is a ing this black dress better
MUMBAI:  Actress Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting space, she has been...
Exclusive! Pallavi Joshi on why we don’t get to see her more in films, “When I started collaborating with Vivek, everyone was like now she only wants to work with her husband”
MUMBAI: Pallavi Joshi has been in the industry for more than three decades. She has been a part of many films and TV...
Exclusive! This is when Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan’s 5 th season will premier! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI:   Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has been one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. After 3 successful...
Vanshaj: Suspicious! Yuvika gets help from Neil, Bhoomi suspicious about Gargi’s plan
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Anupamaa : OMG! Anuj to remove Adhik from the Kapadia bussiness and mansion
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Baalveer 3: Task! Baalveer and Kashvi use their powers to enter the cube
MUMBAI:  'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
Must read! Alaya F or Kiara Advani who is a ing this black dress better
Latest Video
Related Stories
Faltu
OMG! All's well that ends well, Faltu and Ayaan get their happily ever after! Find out more!
Pranali Rathod
Wow! Fans applaud Pranali Rathod’s performance as Akashara as she delivers some of the most heartbreaking scenes! Check out some of the best reactions here!
Payal Rohatgi
Shocking! Payal Rohatgi threatens to file a police complaint against Prince Narula for this shocking reason warns him to stay away from her matters
BIGG BOSS
Bigg Boss Season 17:OMG! Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan declined the offer of the upcoming season for this shocking reason
Kirron Kher
Kirron Kher gets nostalgic while remembering the late Yash Chopra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali & Ayushmann Khurrana about reminisce their longstanding friendship, making the latter emotional on India's Best Dancer