MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! “I would love to do Bigg Boss and I feel that the show is apt for me so my aim is on the show “ – Rupa Singh

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

Rupa Singh was a contestant of the show and she was quite strong. The audience did think that she would go ahead, but then unfortunately she was eliminated from the show and her journey came to an end.

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rupa and asked her which would be her next project and how was her experience in working with Sonu Sood.

Did you always want to do the show MTV Roadies and for how much time did you wait to be part of the show?

I have always seen it on television or YouTube and I didn’t have plans to be a part of it as Mumbai seemed too far for me. But then when the new season promo was out it was that day I decided that this time I want to go and my family too encouraged me to take it up as even they wanted me to be part of the show.

How has your experience been, from the time of audition to becoming a contestant on the show?

It was 50 -50. The entire team from the crew to the casting was good and I never thought that in this industry there would be good people but then I realized that there are genuinely good people around and as far as the contestants are concerned, everyone comes from different places and they have been selected through Instagram. This is something I didn’t know. I went raw and I am that kind of a person who speaks her heart out. I can't sugar-coat things and this has been a drawback not only in the show but also in my real life, but the thing is that people also like the fact that I say things on the face and nothing behind the back.

After Roadies, what future projects will you like to be part of?

The one person I was very close to was Jogendra and he is a wonderful human being. He did tell me that I would do Bigg Boss and that's my plan. I would love to be a contestant on Bigg Boss.

How was it working with Sonu Sood in the show?

Just to stand in front of him is a huge honour, especially for a person like me who hasn’t seen any actor in her life. He is an inspiration and I wanted to work with him and the day I had a breakdown he did come and hug me. I realized that he is very tall and I feel that I should become like him as he is very positive.

Well, there is no doubt that Rupa was a very strong contestant on the show but unfortunately, her journey came to an end.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula