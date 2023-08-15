MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! “I would love to do Bigg Boss and I feel that the show is apt for me so my aim is on the show “ – Rupa Singh

Rupa Singh was a strong contestant on the show but then unfortunately her journey came to an end. TellyChakkar got in touch with Rupa and asked her which would be her next project and how was her experience in working with Sonu Sood.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 08:00
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19

MUMBAI:  MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

Rupa Singh was a contestant of the show and she was quite strong. The audience did think that she would go ahead, but then unfortunately she was eliminated from the show and her journey came to an end.

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rupa and asked her which would be her next project and how was her experience in working with Sonu Sood.

Did you always want to do the show MTV Roadies and for how much time did you wait to be part of the show?

I have always seen it on television or YouTube and I didn’t have plans to be a part of it as Mumbai seemed too far for me. But then when the new season promo was out it was that day I decided that this time I want to go and my family too encouraged me to take it up as even they wanted me to be part of the show.

How has your experience been, from the time of audition to becoming a contestant on the show?

It was 50 -50. The entire team from the crew to the casting was good and I never thought that in this industry there would be good people but then I realized that there are genuinely good people around and as far as the contestants are concerned, everyone comes from different places and they have been selected through Instagram. This is something I didn’t know. I went raw and I am that kind of a person who speaks her heart out. I can't sugar-coat things and this has been a drawback not only in the show but also in my real life, but the thing is that people also like the fact that I say things on the face and nothing behind the back.

After Roadies, what future projects will you like to be part of?

The one person I was very close to was Jogendra and he is a wonderful human being. He did tell me that I would do Bigg Boss and that's my plan. I would love to be a contestant on Bigg Boss.

How was it working with Sonu Sood in the show?

Just to stand in front of him is a huge honour, especially for a person like me who hasn’t seen any actor in her life. He is an inspiration and I wanted to work with him and the day I had a breakdown he did come and hug me. I realized that he is very tall and I feel that I should become like him as he is very positive.

Well, there is no doubt that Rupa was a very strong contestant on the show but unfortunately, her journey came to an end.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini Sonu Sood Raanvijay Hamid Barkzi Gautam Gulati Rhea Chakraborty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Wow! Mr. Garewal gets convinced that Viaan is the right partner for Katha
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Must read! Alia Bhatt reveals if she wants to move to the US after her debut in Hollywood
MUMBAI: After showcasing her talent and versatility in the Indian film industry for over a decade, Alia Bhatt is now...
Punjabi Munda Mohit Malik, aka Kunal Malhotra From Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shares How His Reel Love Life Is Similar To His Real Life Love Saga
MUMBAI: Star Plus's show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a coming together of two cultures: Marathi and Punjabi. This is not...
Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Karan hits Preeta with his car, latter lands up in hospital
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Surekha tries to save Anvi and Durva, Ishaan flops the plan
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Woah! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the reason why she kept her relationship with Karan Kundrra public, read to find out
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been inseparable from the time they started dating in Bigg Boss 15. The...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Must read! Alia Bhatt reveals if she wants to move to the US after her debut in Hollywood
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mohit Malik
Punjabi Munda Mohit Malik, aka Kunal Malhotra From Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shares How His Reel Love Life Is Similar To His Real Life Love Saga
Tejasswi Prakash
Woah! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the reason why she kept her relationship with Karan Kundrra public, read to find out
Indira Krishnan
Exclusive! "'I am open to doing work in anything related to this industry", Indira Krishnan aka Vedika Dalmia of Saavi Ki Savari talks about exploring more creative options, Vedika’s journey and more!
Aamir Ali
Exclusive! Aamir Ali breaks his silence on whether he would do the reality show “Bigg Boss” and shares his views on the relationships on the show
Harsh Rajput
Exclusive! Harsh Rajput talks about Hindi cinema having a fall at the box office and reveals if he would continue doing supernatural shows
Avika Gor
Avika Gor represents India in Vietnam and has a massive fan following in Vietnam!