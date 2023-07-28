MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! No elimination to take place in the upcoming episode all contestant safe

The new season of MTV Roadies has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up. As per sources in the upcoming episode, there wouldn’t be any elimination that will take place.
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19

MUMBAI : MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

We have seen in the previous episode how the gang leaders Prince and Gautam get into a heated argument and things have got accelerated and how almost six contestants were eliminated from the show.

As per sources, in the upcoming episode, there wouldn’t be any elimination in the upcoming episode as already so many contestants have been eliminated.

Well, that comes as good news for the fans and their favourite contestants as all would be saved.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?

 

 

 

 


    


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

