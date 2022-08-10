MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Sonu Sood to host the upcoming season? Will Rannvijay not return?

The new season of Roadies will begin soon and there are reports doing rounds that Sonu Sood will be hosting this season too, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Sonu Sood to host the upcoming season

MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.
Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

The last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Hamid Barkzi emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, Sonu Sood will be hosting the show once again and there are reports doing rounds that Rannvijay Singha wouldn’t be returning.

The audience gave thumbs up to Sonu as the host of the show last season and they did like him, but many missed Rannvijay as well.

The fans are waiting for the new season and eagerly want to know who would be the contestants this time.

Are you excited about the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

