MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Check out how the gang leaders choose the contestants of the show

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

In the new promo of the show, Sonu Sood will be calling the first contestant on the show where the gang leaders would be taking his test and would ask him if he has seen the previous seasons then he should be able to do all the stunts given to him.

The contestant seems to be Gautam Gulati’s big fan and he forgets to greet Sonu Sood and this leaves everyone in splits.

Well, the fans are loving the new season of MTV Roadies and are excited to watch the new roadies perform the tasks impressively.

