MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Gautam Gulati questions Prince Narula on how much he is paid on Roadies tells him that he hires people like him in his company as they get into a heated argument

MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, becoming a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

Now since the show began, Prince and Gautam never got along with each other and are always at loggerheads with each other.

Prince tells him that he is still living in the Bigg Boss era, and that he should move on from there and he goes almost to hit Gautam and the contestants are seen controlling him.

Sonu Sood is seen trying to control them but all in vain as they go out of control.

Well, it seems like the fight between Prince and Gautam won't end soon.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 21:52

