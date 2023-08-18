MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Prince Narula accuses Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati of playing to make him loose says "I don't play for myself I play for you'll to win"

In the upcoming episode of the show, Prince Narula accuses Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati of playing to make him loose and in return he says that he is playing for the contestants to win the show.
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, becoming a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

Now since the show began, Prince and Gautam never got along with each other and are always at loggerheads with each other.

In the upcoming promo, one can see how Prince accused Rhea and Gautam of playing against him as Gautam threatens Vijay that he would remove him as he doesn't break the alliance and then everyone blames Rajvir as he says he doesn't understand the game.

Gautam tells him that he is here to guide them then what's the problem and tells his team to do what is important to do and that's when Prince says that whatever Gautam is saying might be true.  

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula

Prince says that if no one is allowing you to say anything then go home and say things and tells that Rhea and Gautam are playing so that they can make him loose but he is playing so that one of them becomes a roadie. Everyone will go home and only one person will win the show. I never put my gang into pressure and allowed them to do what they wanted. If you want to say something they say or else the audience won't hear you.

Rhea then says that my team also is allowed to do what they want, at the beginning I told we had an alliance with Prince but if now he doesn't want we broke it and now we have an alliance with Gautam's team and if that also you'll don't want then we can play alone also.

Well, it seems like the gang leaders are against each other and this difference is going to go a long way.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula

 

