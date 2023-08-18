MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati are at loggerheads; the latter warns Prince to stay in his limits as he accuses him of doing things on Rhea's commands

Prince and Gautam since day one never got along with each other; they were always at loggerheads, once again they had a major fall out on the show as Prince accused him of listening to Rhea and doing things.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 15:18
MTV ROADIES

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

Now since the show began, Prince and Gautam never got along with each other and were always at loggerheads with each other.

In yesterday's episode, we did see once again Gautam and Prince had a huge fight where Gautam made it clear to Prince that he can't speak to him in this manner and this is not done.

( ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula

Prince tells him that he will say whatever he wants and seems like Gautam is living in the past in 2013 and he has the same attitude, he also tells him that he knows from where all this is coming and he can see things.

Prince then says that this is all Rhea is telling to do, he does it without thinking and Gautam and she have teamed up against him.

Well, there is no doubt that Prince and Gautam wouldn't be able to mend their differences and this will go on till the end of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula

 
 

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini Sonu Sood Raanvijay Hamid Barkzi Gautam Gulati Rhea Chakraborty
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 15:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This Maitree actor to participate in Bigg Boss 17?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar was always in the news for having Canadian citizenship. But, on Independence Day this year, the...
Hotness alert! Here are the times actress Aisha Ahmed grabbed the attention with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Aisha Ahmed has been winning the hearts of millions...
MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati are at loggerheads; the latter warns Prince to stay in his limits as he accuses him of doing things on Rhea's commands
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Shetty EVICTS Archana Gautam from the show for this shocking reason
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
RIP! Pankaj Tripathi’s father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99
MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi, who was currently enjoying the success of OMG 2, has faced a sad situation in his personal...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This Maitree actor to participate in Bigg Boss 17?
Rohit Shetty
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Shetty EVICTS Archana Gautam from the show for this shocking reason
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the new concept of the show for the upcoming season
Prince Narula
WOW! Prince Narula reveals what he used to do before he got famous in reality shows
Sachin Sharma
Exclusive! "I judged Rhea to quickly, when no one's knows the reality, even in Sushant Singh Rajput's case; no one should judge and spread so much hate against her without knowing the truth" - Sachin Sharma
Raghu Ram
What! Raghu Ram reveals about being tagged as a 'bully' due to his on-screen presence