MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati are at loggerheads; the latter warns Prince to stay in his limits as he accuses him of doing things on Rhea's commands

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

Now since the show began, Prince and Gautam never got along with each other and were always at loggerheads with each other.

In yesterday's episode, we did see once again Gautam and Prince had a huge fight where Gautam made it clear to Prince that he can't speak to him in this manner and this is not done.

Prince tells him that he will say whatever he wants and seems like Gautam is living in the past in 2013 and he has the same attitude, he also tells him that he knows from where all this is coming and he can see things.

Prince then says that this is all Rhea is telling to do, he does it without thinking and Gautam and she have teamed up against him.

Well, there is no doubt that Prince and Gautam wouldn't be able to mend their differences and this will go on till the end of the show.

