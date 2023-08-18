MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Gautam Gulati threatens to leave the show for this shocking reason

In the upcoming episode of the show, Gautam will threaten to walk out of the game and will tell the makers of the show to continue the game with Prince.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 14:06
Gautam Gulati

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, becoming a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

Now since the show began, Prince and Gautam never got along with each other and are always at loggerheads with each other.

(ALSO READ: MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula)

In the upcoming episode of the show, Gautam will threaten to walk out of the game and will tell the makers of the show to continue the game with Prince.

Prince would tell Gautam's team that if their gang leader is telling them not to speak up then he feels sad for them.

Rhea tells everyone that some people speak loudly while some speak softly.

Gautam will tell the makers of the show that he is leaving the show and that they should continue it with Prince as now he cannot be on this show with Prince.

Well, there is no doubt that Prince and Gautam wouldn't be able to mend their differences and this will go on till the end of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

(ALSO READ: MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula)

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini Sonu Sood Raanvijay Hamid Barkzi Gautam Gulati Rhea Chakraborty Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 14:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Interesting! Sanjot explain Aastha’s situation
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh No! Thieves follow Rajesh, life in danger
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Katha Ankahee: Must Read! Kailash gets emotional during the Roka, a new character makes her entry
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Dhruv Tara: Sad! Tara loses her faith in Krishna Ji
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Woah! Aradhana reveals an important detail to Malini, the latter gets suspicious
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Chef Pooja Dhingra to join Chef Vikas and Chef Ranveer as a co-judge in the new season of MasterChef India
MUMBAI: MasterChef India carved a special place in the hearts of millions across the nation with its debut season last...
Recent Stories
Aditya Roy Kapur
Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur watches rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2; here’s what he has to say about the movie
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sonam
Exclusive! “It was a very memorable journey that we’ve had and The show has also completed one year” Sonam AKA Fenil Umrigar talks about Saavi Ki Savaari going off-air!
Shilpa Shetty
Judge Shilpa Shetty talks about her fan moment with the legendary singer ‘Gurdas Maan’ on India’s Got Talent
Ulka Gupta
EXCLUSIVE! Ulka Gupta's track comes to an END in Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare
Saavi Ki Savaari
Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari on Colors to go OFF-AIR!
Shraddha Arya
Whoa! Shraddha Arya’s per episode fees for Kundali Bhagya will make your jaws drop
Tanushree Dutta
Shocking! When Tanushree Dutta filed a Rs 10 crore defamation case on Rakhi Sawant for maligning her name