MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Gautam Gulati threatens to leave the show for this shocking reason

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, becoming a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

Now since the show began, Prince and Gautam never got along with each other and are always at loggerheads with each other.

(ALSO READ: MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula)

In the upcoming episode of the show, Gautam will threaten to walk out of the game and will tell the makers of the show to continue the game with Prince.

Prince would tell Gautam's team that if their gang leader is telling them not to speak up then he feels sad for them.

Rhea tells everyone that some people speak loudly while some speak softly.

Gautam will tell the makers of the show that he is leaving the show and that they should continue it with Prince as now he cannot be on this show with Prince.

Well, there is no doubt that Prince and Gautam wouldn't be able to mend their differences and this will go on till the end of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula)