MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati gang up against Prince Narula as they accuse him of brainwashing the contestants

The new season of MTV Roadies has begun and the audience has given a thumbs up, and now in the upcoming episode Rhea and Gautam are against Prince and the way he is playing as they feel he is not following the rules.
MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the show.

The show has begun and the audience is loving the audition process, where the judges are confused as to who to select in their team.

The audience has given a thumbs-up to the show and is excited for the season.

Now in the new promo one did see how Prince is trying to convince the contestant to join his group, but Rhea and Gautam are against it as they feel that he is using his power and brainwashing the contestants to join his team.

Gautam tells him why is he getting so hyper and is going to the contestants personally and telling him to join his team and that this is wrong and he should just go by the rules of the game.

Rhea also tells the contestants not to listen to Prince and that they are other gang leaders too, and they should only listen to their hearts and not get brainwashed by Prince.

Well, since the show started all the three leaders haven’t got along, especially Prince who keeps having tiffs with the other two leaders.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

