MTV Roadies Season 19: Wow! Check out the BTS video of how the crew and contestants shoot an episode, a surprising twist has been revealed

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

Now we came across a BTS video where one can see how the cast and crew and contestants are shooting for the episode.

One can see how the director is explaining how to do the stunts to the gang leaders and contestants and one can see how Prince is asking the director why does he make everyone do the stunts in the extreme condition of heat.

Hamid Barkzi who is seen in a few episodes, reveals that there is one contestant who has got 17 votes for elimination and would be leaving the show.

Well, the fans are loving the new season of MTV Roadies and are excited to watch the new roadies perform the tasks impressively.

