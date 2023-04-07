MTV Roadies: What! Rhea Chakraborty tells Prince Narula “Awaaz Neeche”, after she gets angry at him during an argument

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie. However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title. Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

The gang leaders are often seen in a war of words every now and then. That is what happened in a recent episode between Rhea and Prince, when the former lost her cool. During the Indore auditions Prince was seen deciding on who would be in his gang. He has previously been accused of having too many people in his gang. So while making his final decision, Prince panicked and got into a heated argument with Rhea and told her, “Iss ko toh khud nahi pata” Rhea didn’t take that sitting down and lashed out at him saying, “Why do you always have to get so personal with everyone? We know ourselves enough and you don't need to tell me if I know myself or not” She then tells him, ‘Awaaz Neeche!” Prince replied, “I'll say what I want. Why do you have to take everything personally? Let me do what I want.’

Credit- Indiatoday