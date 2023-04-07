MTV Roadies: What! Rhea Chakraborty tells Prince Narula “Awaaz Neeche”, after she gets angry at him during an argument

The gang leaders are often seen in a war of words every now and then. That is what happened in a recent episode between Rhea and Prince, when the former lost her cool.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 09:49
Rhea Chakraborty

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie. However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title. Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula labels Gautam Gulati as ‘Fake’

The gang leaders are often seen in a war of words every now and then. That is what happened in a recent episode between Rhea and Prince, when the former lost her cool. During the Indore auditions Prince was seen deciding on who would be in his gang. He has previously been accused of having too many people in his gang. So while making his final decision, Prince panicked and got into a heated argument with Rhea and told her, “Iss ko toh khud nahi pata” Rhea didn’t take that sitting down and lashed out at him saying, “Why do you always have to get so personal with everyone? We know ourselves enough and you don't need to tell me if I know myself or not” She then  tells him, ‘Awaaz Neeche!” Prince replied, “I'll say what I want. Why do you have to take everything personally? Let me do what I want.’

Also Read- MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula labels Gautam Gulati as ‘Fake’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Indiatoday

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini Sonu Sood Raanvijay Hamid Barkzi Gautam Gulati Rhea Chakraborty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 09:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Shocking! Ruhaan reveals the the reason of revenge to Ayaan
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Faltu: Major Confrontation! Ayaan punches Ruhaan, the latter mocks Ayaan
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Katha Ankahee: Aww! Katha turns protective, advices Viaan to be careful
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Ranbir is back to take revenge from Prachi; proposes Mihika for marriage
MUMBAI :Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
MTV Roadies: What! Rhea Chakraborty tells Prince Narula “Awaaz Neeche”, after she gets angry at him during an argument
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Imlie: Woah! Dhairya hints Imlie towards a major truth
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Recent Stories
Danish Pandor
Exclusive! “Avika Gor is a beautiful talent and a great human being; I was not at all nervous during the kissing scene because that was the demand of the movie” - Danish Pandor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma reveals how she bagged Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and whether she was apprehensive before singing the show
Saksham Shringirishi roped in for Zee TV’s Maitree!
Exclusive! Lag Jaa Gale’s Saksham Shringirishi roped in for Zee TV’s Maitree!
roped in for Zee TV’s Maitree!
Exclusive! Child Actor Trisha Bisht roped in for Zee TV’s Maitree!
Pandya Store’s Raanav Sharma roped in for Zee TV’s Maitree!
Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Raanav Sharma roped in for Zee TV’s Maitree!
Ananya Gambhir to enter Colors Udaariyaan!
Exclusive! Child Actors Ruhaan Kapoor and Ananya Gambhir to enter Colors Udaariyaan!
journey comes to an end soon
OMG! Kanwar Dhillon pens an emotional note as he confirms his exit from Pandya Store, says, “my career's best journey comes to an end soon”