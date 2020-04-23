News

MTV Splitsvilla X2 has given me many BAD MEMORIES: Piyush Sharma

In a candid conversation with TellyChakkar.com, Piyush expressed that MTV Splitsvilla has given him a good share of bad memories, apart from of course providing a boost to his career.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
23 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the most loved seasons of all times.

The show was high on drama, entertainment, controversies, fights and of course romance.

One of the highlights of the show was Piyush Sharma’s connection with Arshiya Arshi and Aahna Sharma.

Piyush was at loggerheads with many contestants namely Ashish Bhatia, Miesha Iyer and Bhavya Singh. The model-turned actor was one of the most talked about contestants of the season.

Recently, Piyush broke up with co-contestant Arshiya Arshi.

In a candid conversation with TellyChakkar.com, Piyush said that he doesn’t wish to work with any of the co-contestants from Splitsvilla. He said, “The show has given me a lot of popularity and fan following, for which I will always be grateful. However, it has also given me a share of bad memories which will be revived if I work with any of the Splitsvilla X2 contestant”.

He added, “Many people think that I played with the emotions of Arshiya and Aahna while the truth is extremely different”.

What are your views on Piyush’s statements? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

