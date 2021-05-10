MTV Splitsvilla X3: Jay Dudhane- Aditi Rajput and Nikhil Malik- Avantika Sharma SLAY in the task

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an update from MTV Splitsvilla X3.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about the show.

The previous episode was quite interesting with one of the very entertaining tasks called ‘Dassi Toh Fassi’. (Read here: MTV Splitsvilla X3: Sapna Malik, Dhruv Malik, Vyomesh Koul, Aarushi Chib, and others give SQUAD GOALS)

The winners of ‘Painter Panchis’ task Nikita Bhamidipati and Aditi Rajput got the opportunity to perform the ‘Golden opportunity’ task wherein the winner can change sides and enter the Golden Villa.

Nikita and Aditi along with their connections Samarthya and Jay respectively were asked to challenge one couple each from the silver villa. Jay and Aditi challenged Vyomesh Koul and Arushi Chib while Nikita and Samarthya challenged Nikhil Malik and Avantika Sharma.

In the first stage of the challenge, Nikita-Samarthya and Vyomesh-Arushi maintained a lead and got an advantage in the second stage of the task.

Well, even after not winning the advantage, Nikhil-Avantika and Jay-Aditi out performed the other couples and emerged as the winners of the challenge.

The task changed a lot of things as Nikhil and Avantika continued to remain in the golden villa, Vyomesh and Aarushi will have to face the consequences of losing the task. Meanwhile Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput are set to step into the Golden Villa.

Until now, contestants Azma Fallah and Shweta Nair have been dumped from the show. Currently, the show has contestants Kevin Almasifar, Kat Kristian, Vyomesh Koul, Samruddhi Jadhav, Aarushi Chib, Gary Lu, Nikhil Malik, Dhruv Malik, Jay Dudhane, Shivam Sharma, Samarthya Gupta, Riya Kishanchandani, Aditi Rajput, Nikita Bhamidipati, Avantika Sharma, Janvi Sikaria, Pallak Yadav, Bhoomika Vasishth, and Trevon Dias.

Whom are you rooting for in this season of Splitsvilla?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: BFF from Roadies Revolution Arushi Chawla is Kevin Almasifar’s IDEAL MATCH; check out how)