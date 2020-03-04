MTV Supermodel of The Year: OMG! Drisha More gets rid of her DEADLOCKS!

MUMBAI: MTV Supermodel of The Year is a one of a kind show where the judges are in search of the Supermodel of the year who have the oomph, grace and an ex-factor that sets her apart from the rest.

The show started off with a boot camp wherein the models were trained by mentor Ujjwala Raut and now the next segment known as real life projects challenges have begun. The show has got the top five contestants in the show namely Priya Singh, Manila Pradhan, Drisha More and Yukti Thareja.

In the upcoming episodes, something very unexpected will take place. Drisha More who grabbed the eye balls for carrying deadlocks with ease and swag will finally get rid of them. Yes! You heard it right.

Drisha’s deadlocks were a major point of concern in almost all her tasks. In few, the deadlocks helped her to ace the task while in few, they turned out to be a disadvantage. But, in the upcoming episodes, the audience will witness her without deadlocks.

Have a look at the video:

