Much in Love! Find out how Teja and Karan are going to spend their Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have started dating each other in the Bigg Boss house. Here is what the most loved couple wants to express their love for each other.

According to Tejasswi, she was initially determined about not falling for anyone on national television, but somehow, destiny had some other plans for her. The Bigg Boss 15 winner met Karan Kundrra and went head over heels for him. Similarly, Karan rejoices his days spent with her in the BB15 house.

Talking about the winning crown, Teja said, Karan was too much excited about her win and was relieved that the award has come to the house.

Karan Kundrra said he was delighted yet nervous to meet Teja’s parents at the grand finale.

Teja admits that Karan is extremely caring and prioritises her above all his works. She further says, “I am lucky to have him as my boyfriend”. On the contrary, Karan says he tries to manage his time for Tejasswi as she has become bust post winning the BB15 crown for the Naagin 6 shoot.

When asked about Valentine’s Day plans, Tejasswi said Karan Kundrra is very cooperative and professional which is why she is shooting for Naagin 6 on Valentine’s Day. “I asked him if I should take a day off on Valentine's Day, but he understands that my show (Naagin 6) has just started, and it’s not professional to do that. So, I will be working today,” she said. While Karan said, “It’s our first Valentine’s Day, so it will be special. I have to make it endearing. I might go to her set, it’s like my second home now. I am going to ask them to relieve her a bit early (laughs)”.

