From Munawar Faruqui, and Shreyas Talpade to Rubina Dilaik: Check out the celebrities who made headlines in the past week!

MUMBAI : Numerous news articles consistently update entertainment news readers about the latest happenings of their favourite celebrities. While some actors make headlines for their fashion statements, taking up new projects, opting out of projects, or being in the news for other reasons, only a few of them make significant headlines.

Today we take a look at the celebrities who have made headlines in the past week

Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and Nazila Sitashi

Munawar made headlines for wanting to leave the house if Bigg Boss opens the door post Ayesha Khan’s entry in the house. She was his ex-girlfriend and later Nazila came live on social media and announced that Munawar cheated on her with many girls and not just Ayesha.

Ritwiq Joshi gets married

Dilip Joshi’s son Ritwiq got married to Unnati Gala in a private ceremony and among the invitees of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast was also Disha Vakani, who graced her presence on the occasion.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana breakup

Himanshi announced that Asim and she have parted ways because they had different religious beliefs.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia

After being together for almost three years and getting engaged, rumours suggest that Eijaz and Pavitra are headed for a split.

Shreyas Talpade gets a heart attack

Shreyas Talpade was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack at the age of 40. He is in better health now.

Sugandhaa Misshra and Sanket Bhosale become parents

Sugandhaa and Sanket became proud parents of a baby girl last week and they couldn’t be happier

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcome twins

Rubina and Abhinav welcomed twin baby girls recently.

