MUST READ! 9 Unexpected exit of lead actor from Hit Television Show

MUMBAI : There are times when Actors who got fame from the show decide to leave their character. Health issues, actors not happy with storyline or issues with producers are the reasons which lead Actors discontinuing the character they are known for and every time fans are the one who got disappointed. Recently Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi left the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fan’s were emotionally broken with the actors decision. Here are 9 actors who took exit from their hit show

Mohsin khan

Mohsin Khan’s Exit from serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one the most shocking news of this year. Mohsin played the character of Kartik for 6 years and he decided to leave the show when the show's makers decided to have a generation leap in the show. Mohsin decided to walk out as he did not want to play an older character. Recently he shot his last seen on the set and was seen emotional.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi also left the show after the makers planned to change the storyline of the show with a generation leap. Shivangi also wrapped her last day shoot and took a really emotional exit from the show. Shivangi’s last pictures from the sets gave an idea of how difficult it was for her to leave.

Hina Khan

Hina khan, who got all her fame from portraying Akshara in serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai stepped down from the show and it was a shock for viewers and a bigger shock for makers. If reports are to be believed Hina had some issues with co-star karan mehra. In recent interview Hina revealed that she took an exit from the show because she wanted to take a break from and had no plan for image makeover or anything else

Karan Mehra

Soon after Hina Khan’s exit from the show, Karan Mehra also quit the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor took this decision because of some health issues, he played the character of Naitik for 8 years . In an interview with TOI Karan said “I have no regrets quitting the show , My health went for a toss and I needed to look after myself. Mujhe kuchh ho jaata kal ko tab bhi show chalta rehta. My immunity dipped because of inadequate rest. It took me a year to get over my health woes “

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin decided to leave the show after the makers decided to have a generation leap in the show. Jasmin Bhasin didn't want to play the mother of anyone and she decided to walk out. Jasmine Bhasin’s character was replaced by Donal Bisht, recently Donal was seen in Bigg Boss 15

Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani was the charm of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and her character of Daya had a different level of energy. Disha Vakani took a maternity leave in 2017 and till today TMKOC is going on air without Daya ben. There were some rumours about disha returning to the show but those were just Rumours

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik’s character from Shakti : Astitv Ke Ehsas Ki was a totally new concept for the Indian Audience and it gave lots of fame to Rubina Dilaik. When makers decided to have a generation leap in the show Rubina decided to leave the. Rubina didn't want to play a mother of 25 year. Rubina re-joined the cast after her victory in Bigg Boss 14.

Vivian D’sena

Shakti : Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Actor Viven D’sena decided to leave the show after a 20 years leap because He did not want to play the role of Father. The actor had said he did not want to play the father of an actor who is 8 years younger than me. There were rumours about him coming back to the show with Rubina but then Cezanne Khan stepped in to play Harman

Barun Sobti

The character of Arnav Singh Raizada from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Was one of the most loved characters in the television world. When the actor decided to leave the show due to health issues, the show’s audience were left heartbroken. His exit from the show was not in a favour of the show soon after his exit show was shut down.

