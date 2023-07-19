MUST READ! Aamir Ali reveals he is SINGLE, opens up if his idea of love and relationship has changed post separation from Sanjeeda Sheikh and much more

Aamir Ali opens up on his idea of love and relationships, shares about his relationship status post his separation from Sanjeeda Sheikh.
Aamir Ali

MUMBAI: Aamir Ali is a popular name in the television industry.

The actor has been a part of the showbiz world for a very long time and has a number of hit TV shows to his credit. 

The handsome hunk has appeared in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kuchh Is Tara, Bhaskar Bharti, F.I.R., Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, and many more.

Well, apart from doing some great TV shows, Aamir is currently impressing everyone with his OTT show The Trial. 

Aamir's personal life has also been lately the talk of the town. 

After his separation from wife Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aamir was allegedly linked with actress Shamita Shetty. 

In one of his interviews with a leading web portal, Aamir had lots to share about his personal and professional life. 

When asked about his idea of love and relationships, he said, ''I think I am a very positive person and I think everybody should be in love. There should be love all around. That's the best way to live."

When further asked if he has found love in his life, "I have many people to love me. I love romantically many people.''

Aamir reveals that the idea of love has not changed for him. 

He said, "I have always believed in love and being real. One has to be like the way they are. I don't think I have changed in that aspect. There are minute things that changes inside you. But those changes happen with time as well."

Aamir went on to reveal his relationship status and said, "I am single right now and I think I am more careful."

On the work front, Aamir is looking forward to his two more shows that are all set for a release in this year. 

