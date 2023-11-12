Must Read: Aangan – Apnon Ka gives a fresh take on the beautiful relationship between a father and his daughters!

MUMBAI: Sony SAB has an interesting line-up of shows on television. Most of the programs are extremely entertaining and now, the channel is going to launch another show which is distinguished titled Aangan – Apnon Ka.

The show is a beautiful narrative of a heartwarming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage and how she is determined to fulfill her duties towards her father.

The family drama is about a father having shouldered his three daughters' upbringing single-handedly after his wife's early passing; Jaidev remains a character with a positive approach to life. Showcasing a beautiful bond between a father and his daughter Pallavi, Aangan promises to be a heartfelt journey of love and responsibility while showcasing how Pallavi supports a different approach towards marriage.

A contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a veteran actor Mahesh Thakur embodies the character of the affectionate father, Jaidev Sharma. Other cast members include Ayushi Khurana, Mahesh Thakur, Neetha Shetty, Aditi Rathore, Waseem Mushtaq, Darsh Agrawal.

The show brings a fresh take on a bond between a father and his three daughters. While people have usually seen sibling bonds and bonds between how parents share emotions with their children, here the SonySAB show has a fresh perspective on an undying bond between a father and his daughters.

The show promises to be interesting, the concept is fresh and we are sure the show will also be quite relatable to the masses.

