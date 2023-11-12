Must Read: Aangan – Apnon Ka gives a fresh take on the beautiful relationship between a father and his daughters!

The show is a beautiful narrative of a heartwarming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage and how she is determined to fulfill her duties towards her father.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 17:29
Aangan – Apnon Ka

MUMBAI: Sony SAB has an interesting line-up of shows on television. Most of the programs are extremely entertaining and now, the channel is going to launch another show which is distinguished titled Aangan – Apnon Ka.

The show is a beautiful narrative of a heartwarming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage and how she is determined to fulfill her duties towards her father. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Ayushi Khurana reveals interesting details about her upcoming show ‘Aangan Apno Ka’

The family drama is about a father having shouldered his three daughters' upbringing single-handedly after his wife's early passing; Jaidev remains a character with a positive approach to life. Showcasing a beautiful bond between a father and his daughter Pallavi, Aangan promises to be a heartfelt journey of love and responsibility while showcasing how Pallavi supports a different approach towards marriage.

A contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a veteran actor Mahesh Thakur embodies the character of the affectionate father, Jaidev Sharma. Other cast members include Ayushi Khurana, Mahesh Thakur, Neetha Shetty, Aditi Rathore, Waseem Mushtaq, Darsh Agrawal.

The show brings a fresh take on a bond between a father and his three daughters. While people have usually seen sibling bonds and bonds between how parents share emotions with their children, here the SonySAB show has a fresh perspective on an undying bond between a father and his daughters.

The show promises to be interesting, the concept is fresh and we are sure the show will also be quite relatable to the masses. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Mahesh Thakur talks about his character in the upcoming show Aangan – Aapno Kaa and reveals what kind of father he is to his kids

Are you excited to watch the show? Let us know in the comment section below!

Aangan Apnon Ka sonysab Ayushi Khurana Mahesh Thakur Neetha Shetty Aditi Rathore Waseem Mushtaq Darsh Agrawal TellyChakkar Mahesh Thakur
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 17:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Nineties actress Shilpa Shetty to grace the show
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Must Read: Aangan – Apnon Ka gives a fresh take on the beautiful relationship between a father and his daughters!
MUMBAI: Sony SAB has an interesting line-up of shows on television. Most of the programs are extremely entertaining and...
Must Read! Imran Khan reveals how a chance meeting with Ekta Kapoor got Imran Khan a role in KumKum Bhagya
MUMBAI: Imran Khan is a well known face in the world of Television. He is popular for his roles in shows like Kumkum,...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Oh No! Amruta blackmails Virat and takes Rs 22 Lakh
MUMBAI: Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Exclusive! Vignaharta Ganesha actor Kuldeep Singh joins Nazara TV’s Laal Banarasi
MUMBAI: There are many shows which are being launched and with the amount of entertainment shows being rolled out for...
“Heer and papaji’s bond is similar to my bond with my father”, says Tanisha Mehta as she talks about working with Suneel Pushkarana in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di
MUMBAI: Zee TV's recently launched fiction offering, ‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’ is a high-octane drama that has begun to...
Recent Stories
Janhvi
Really! Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya to tie the knot soon? New video sparks marriage rumors
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shilpa Shetty
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Nineties actress Shilpa Shetty to grace the show
Imran Khan
Must Read! Imran Khan reveals how a chance meeting with Ekta Kapoor got Imran Khan a role in KumKum Bhagya
Kuldeep Singh
Exclusive! Vignaharta Ganesha actor Kuldeep Singh joins Nazara TV’s Laal Banarasi
Heer
“Heer and papaji’s bond is similar to my bond with my father”, says Tanisha Mehta as she talks about working with Suneel Pushkarana in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di
Asim
After breakup with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana goes back to work; to be seen with Gautam Gulati in an upcoming project!
Karan Kundrra
15 years of Karan Kundrra: Check out Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s most seductive and sensuous pictures!