Must Read! Abhinav Shukla breaks silence on social media trolling, “Sometimes some comments make you ponder"

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The actress along with her husband Abhinav Shukla recently announced her pregnancy and said that she is expecting her first child. The couple are over the moon and eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one. Abhinav who is also a well known actor has now opened about the constant and harsh social media trolling.

Abhinav said, “As celebrities, we appreciate engaging with our fans, but I don’t want to ignore the people who don’t like me or are trolling me, so once in two years I grant their wish and give them a reply.” On answering all sorts of questions from netizens, he added, “The questions I answered were the ones that people were asking me over and over again. Maybe they are curious or just don’t like me. It wasn’t anything impulsive and nothing triggered it. I wanted to know public opinion, so I read the comments once in a while”

He stated, “Earlier, I used to get a little bit affected, but now I have learned it’s a price you pay for being famous. If you are a public figure, and your life is out in the public domain, people are going to judge you. It is a part and parcel of our lives. Sometimes some comments make you ponder, but in a broader sense, I am also used to it.”

Abhinav also opened up on his impending parenthood as his wife Rubina is pregnant, “I was already mentally prepared for it. It is a fun journey, and I am looking forward to sleepless nights. I have followed the journey of my nephew and niece as my brother has two kids. I love spending time with them, and I thought I should have my own. It is the best part of you and your future life.”

Credit-HindustanTimes