Must Read! Abhishek Malhan breaks his silence on why he wants Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss; speaks about the relation he would share with him in the house and requested fan clubs to stop the war on social media

MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the first runner up of the show as his game was loved by the audience.

We have seen him playing the game and how he has reached so far in the show and since day one he has been playing the game.

His friendship with Manisha Rani is loved by the fans and they love their fun banter.

He grabbed the headlines for his tiff with Bebika Dhruve as they never got along in the show.

But with the entry of Elvish he did feel that he had less chances of winning and we did see in the initial last two weeks how he had lost hope and somewhere knew that he wasn't winning.

Though Abhishek didn't win the show he has won many hearts and had become the audience's favorite.

In a recent interview Absheik revealed the reason why he wants to enter Bigg Boss with Asim and revealed the relation he would share with him in the house and requested fan clubs to not fight.

What are your upcoming projects, there is news you are doing a reality show?

I don’t know about any other projects but I can assure you that Fukra Insaan’s video will come out every Sunday and let’s see. I know the fans would love to see him in some project soon, but I am choosing very wisely so that before I said “Yes” because I need to do my best. Many projects have been finalized but soon you'll know which ones are which since we are taking time to execute it.

You said that you would do Bigg Boss Season 17 only if Asim does what made you say it?

Yes, I mean what I said because I feel in the history of Bigg Boss no one played the game like Asim and late actor Siddarth Shukla did and I loved the way he played and I respect him a lot and if Asim is part of the show then I will be there if it’s possible.

Hypnotically if you and Asim go into the house would you like to be his friend or enemy?

I always make friends later what happens I don’t know, I always make friends first but then the decisions that are made in the house are according to thoughts and I am not scared of anyone.

What do you have to say about this fan war between Elvish and your fan clubs?

I don’t think fan should have a war with each other and if your speak about trending stories then if it on YouTubers like if a song is out then ads also comes and then it gets pushed but on YouTube you can’t push your work as there is no ads so you can’t compare a song to a video and these things shouldn’t happen. Elvish, Manisha and I are good friends and all are busy in their lives but the fandom wars should stop and everyone’s journey, goals and dreams are different.

Well, there is no doubt that today Abishek Malhan is a huge name and he has a massive fan following.

