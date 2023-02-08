MUST READ! Actor Jay Soni's IMPECCABLE acting is yet to get his due

MUMBAI: Jay Soni is one of the most loved actors of the television world.

The handsome hunk has been a part of the showbiz industry for several years now.

Over the years, Jay has played a variety of roles and the viewers have simply loved him.

His notable performances include in shows like Sasuraal Genda Phool, Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Baa Bahoo aur Baby and many more.

Jay's career has seen many highs and lows but one thing that has not changed is his dedication towards his work.

The actor has constantly given efforts to make sure he delivers his best performance with every role.

Jay is currently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor who plays the role of Abhinav Sharma in the show is widely being appreciated for his character.

Jay's performance is being praised by one and all.

The viewers have seen how his entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has made the show even more interesting.

After months of his impressive track, Jay is all set to exit from the show where his character will be shown dead.

This will be a major turning point in the story. While the track seems very interesting, the ardent viewers and fans of Jay are very upset as he is soon going to leave.

Well, Jay's performance in the show has become a major talk of the town.

We all know that Jay is a terrific actor and proved his mettle in acting in all of his projects.

In fact, he is one of the most underrated actors of the television industry.

The ardent viewers feel that Jay has finally got his due as an actor with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Fans feel Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has only given a boost to Jay's career and he will definitely soar high with his performances in the future projects.

The actor has achieved another milestone in his career as his performance is well-appreciated by the fans.

Well, it will be interesting to see what holds in Jay's future projects.

