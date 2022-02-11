Must Read! Adaa Khan has this to say about Tejasswi Prakash bagging Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 has been creating a lot of buzz. After entertaining the audience with five seasons, the makers are gearing up for the new one and fans can’t keep calm. Meanwhile, fans of Tejasswi Prakash are also excited as she will be seen in the show. Television actress Adaa Khan, who was seen in the first two seasons of the fictional show, Naagin, has something to say about Tejasswi bagging Naagin 6.

Well, Adaa Khan attended an event on Thursday (February 10) where she briefly spoke about Ekta Kapoor's fictional series, Naagin 6. The actress, who will also be seen in a special appearance in Naagin 6, spoke about the fan frenzy around the show. She shared, "When is it that Naagin is not talked about? It has been in the news ever since its first season and I am very very happy to see the buzz around Naagin 6 too." Talking about Tejasswi Prakash being a part of it, Adaa Khan excitedly said, "I am very very happy that Teja is playing 'naagin.' I am very proud of her Bigg Boss 15 win too. We've done Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 together and we've stayed friends ever since. It was the happiest moment for me when she won Bigg Boss 15."

Naagin 6 is slated to go on air from February 12.

