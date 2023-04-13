Must-Read! All the things you need to know about Puniyashlok Ahilyabai’s Aetashaa Sansgiri family! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The show is produced by Dashami Creations. Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on the life of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who reigned over the region of Malwa from 1767 to 1795.

Aetashaa Sansgiri plays the lead role of Ahliya Bai Holkar.

She then made her web debut in 2019 with Majhya Mitrachi Girlfriend and her film debut in 2021 with the Marathi film Kaali Maati. The actress looks pretty and seems to be enjoying her time on the sets of Punyashlok Ahilyabai, where she plays the role of Ahilyabai Holkar.

While Aetashaa keeps her fans and followers about her personal and professional life through social media, not much is known about her family.

So, we thought let’s take a look at some of the details About Aetashaa’s personal life, because fans of the show are always eager to know more about their favorite stars and their lives.

Aetasha was born in 1994, to a Hindu family belonging from Goa, while many people have often thought of her as Mahastrian, while speaking to an entertainment portal she revealed that “"I am not Maharashtrian, my family belongs to Goa. I was born and brought up in Mumbai as my grandfather came to Mumbai for education and settled here. I have been associated with Maharashtrian culture as I grew up in Dadar. My household is a little different from most houses in Dadar.

Her mother's name is Maitreyee Dhamankar Sansgiri and the details about her father’s name are not confirmed but it is believed to be Dhamankar Sansgiri. The nature of their jobs is not known because while Aetashaa might be open about her life, she does not reveal much about her parent's life, apart from occasionally sharing a couple of pictures on Instagram that you can check out here:

Aetashaa Sansgiri is an actress and model who primarily works in Marathi and Hindi television along with Marathi films. She made her acting debut in 2018 with Choti Malkin, portraying Revati.

