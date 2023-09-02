Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai’s actress Saachi Tiwari aka Muktabai opens on how strong her bond is with Aetasha Sansgiri aka Ahilyabai

The makers roped in Aetashaa Sansgiri and Gaurav Amlani to play the grown-up Ahilyabai and Khanderao. Recently, Khanderao’s character ended with it’s death track and so Gaurav Amlani made an exit.
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show earlier starred child artist Aditi Jaltare, Krish Chauhan, and Snehalata Vasaikar in the lead roles.

The show also stars Rajesh Shringarpure as Subhedar Malhar Rao Holkar, The King of Malwa and Ahilya's father-in-law.

The show is produced by Dashami Creations. Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on the life of queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who reigned over the region of Malwa from 1767 to 1795.

Now, Saachi Tripathi is also casted for the role of Ahilyabai’s daughter, Muktabai.

Saachi has previously been seen in shows like Baal Shiv, Vighnaharta Ganesh and more.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed about her experience working in the show and much more.

Tell us about your character in the show.

I’m playing Ahilyabai Holkar’s daughter, Muktabai Holkar who is a strong character. We see how Ahilyabai has hatred towards Malerao, so Muktabai is someone who has a very strong bond with Ahilyabai and who always consoles her mother. Even she thinks that when she grows up she will follow her mother’s footsteps, make temples and protect the people of the village.

What was your reaction when you were approached for this role?

I was very excited. This isn’t an ordinary character.We have all studied about Ahilyabai Holkar in school. So this was a big deal for me that I’m getting to play her daughter’s role. So yes I was excited and also a little nervous thinking what if I make a mistake but then everyone here is very good, even the director of the show is very good. Everyone helped me, I put in a lot of hard work and now looking at the reaction from the fans of the show it seems like they like my character. So, I’m very happy.

How was your experience working with the cast?

I’m very happy. Aetesha didi is such a lovely person. We see her on-screen where she doesn’t react much or doesn’t get too excited or happy for something but in real life she is such a cute person and she is just opposite from her on-screen appearance. She loves to have fun and play pranks. We do a lot of pranks like stealing someone’s clothes, misplacing someone’s mic and the person will be searching around everywhere for it, troubling the make-up man, making reels, gossiping and so much more. There’s Krish bhaiya playing the character of Malerao, who is really a good person. When I was a kid I worked with him. I’m happy that in this show we are getting to bond like brother-sisters. Me and him make Reels and the fans also liked it very much. We are brother and sister in real life too so we have a good bonding. Not only them but all the other actors are lovely. All of them are very opposite from the character that they are portraying in the show.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 20:54

