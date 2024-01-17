Must read! Ankita Lokhande's mother opens up on her daughter's bond with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, "They still call"

Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale. The show recently hosted a family week wherein viewers witnessed Ankita Lokhande's mother, Vandana Pandis Lokhande entering the glass-walled house to root for her daughter.
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale. The show recently hosted a family week wherein viewers witnessed Ankita Lokhande's mother, Vandana Pandis Lokhande entering the glass-walled house to root for her daughter. 

She guided Ankita with her wise words. Now, in an interview with Galatta India, the actress’ mom has talked about her daughter's equation with ex-beau and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. 

She recalled living with the former couple in the same house for seven years and revealed that Ankita 'really loved' the deceased actor.

Vandana Pandis Lokhande disclosed that Ankita is very attached to Sushant’s family. She stated, “Sushant’s sister and his father often call Ankita. Once Ankita forms a bond with someone, she never lets go of it. She never holds grudges against anyone.”

Furthermore, Ankita Lokhande’s mother defended her daughter and clarified that the actress talks about Sushant Singh Rajput only when some other housemate asks her about him. She said, “Ankita has always said nice things about Sushant even after everything she went through post their breakup and his death. She would also stop me from saying anything bad about him. But Ankita never mentioned Sushant’s name on her own on the show. When Munawar (Faruqui) asked her about Sushant, she told him in detail. Once Abhishek (Kumar) questioned her, so she went on to state that Sushant was very intelligent.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti dropped a special message for Ankita to show her support for the actress. She shared a clip where Vandana Lokhande is divulging Ankita’s love for Sushant and his family. Alongside the video, Shweta wrote, "We love you Anki! You are the best and the purest".

For the uninitiated, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput fell in love while doing the TV show Pavitra Rishta. They dated for a long time before calling it quits. Sushant passed away in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. Ankita stood in solidarity with Singh’s family during this tough time. She tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

About Author

