MUST READ! Anupama fame Aman Maheshwari shares a Picture with co-star Apara Mehta, shares what he THINKS about her

The show has become a pathbreaking programme as seeing Anupama find the courage to give herself a second chance to life, choosing herself while maintaining her bonds, has impressed the masses and gives them hope as well.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 18:37
Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anuj returning to Anupama. 

The show has witnessed a few new entries recently and Apara Mehta, Aman Maheswari have become part of the show. Aman plays the character of Nakul and recently, he had a brief dance sequence with Rupali Ganguly that had won the hearts of the fans.

Apara Mehta essays the role of Malti Devi, a legendary classical dancer and teacher and Anupama’s Gurumaa. Nakul is working for her in the show.

Aman shared a post with Apara in the picture and has a heartfelt caption for his co-star.

Check out:

he captions the post as, “NAKUL AND MALTI DEVI from the sets of ANUPAMAA

One of the finest actor and loving person
Blessed to share screen with you ”

Apara Mehta is one of the rare gems of the TV industry and she has been part of many shows over the years. One of the most iconic being, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii..

Aman is right to point out that she is one of the finest actors.

