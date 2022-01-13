Must Read! Anupama at first position on TRP charts, followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, YRKKH, and YHC; Pandya store out of top ten shows; Bhagya Laxmi enters top ten; Star Plus and Sony TV continue to rule fiction and non-fiction respectively

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week once again Anupama tops the TRP ratings followed by Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, Imlie, and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Unfortunately, Pandya Store is out of the top ten shows and Bhagya Laxmi makes an entry to the Top ten shows on TRP ratings and The Kapil Sharma Show also sees a huge jump in ratings.

Have a look at the TRP ratings of last week.

1. Anupama (Star Plus): 4.2

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus): 3.1

3. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.9

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.9

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.8

6. Udaariyaan (Colors): 2.5

7. Kumkum Bhgaya (Zee TV): 2.5

8. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee TV) : 2.3

9. Bhagya Laxmi (Zee TV): 2.2

10. Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (Star Plus): 2.1

11. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.9

12. India’s Best Dancer ( Sony Tv) : 1.8

13. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV): 1.8

14. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.8

15. Sasural Simar Ka 2 (Colors): 1.6

16. Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors): 1.6

17. Sir Tum (Colors): 1.5

18. Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet (Zee TV): 1.5

19. SaReGaMaPa (Zee TV): 1.4

20. Nima Denzongpa (Colors) : 1.3

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows are India’s Best Dancer and The Kapil Sharma Show.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

