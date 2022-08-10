Must Read! From Archana Puran Singh to Dipika Kakar, these actresses gave love and marriage a second chance

MUMBAI: Actresses of the entertainment industry might have all the fame, glamor and money, but inside they too who need love, care and support like any other ordinary woman. While there are many who have found their soulmates with their first marriage itself, there are many others who haven’t been so lucky and have given love and marriage a second chance.

Also Read- Dipika Kakar who is going to embrace motherhood opens up about suffering a miscarriage last year says “ After having a miscarriage post six weeks I was emotionally drained out but Shoaib stood by me and didn’t cry so that he could make me strong”

Here are some actresses who got married for the second time;

Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet had a troubled marriage with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot. She later found again in London based Nikhil Patel and recently got married and moved to Africa.

Dipika Kakar

The Sasural Simar Ka actress was previously married to Raunak Samson for four years. She married actor Shoaib Ibrahim and is currently expecting her first child.

Shraddha Nigam

Shraddha married Karan Singh Grover in 2008 and their marriage lasted only 10 months as she felt that he was unfaithful. She remarried actor Mayank Anand in 2012 and is enjoying marital bliss.

Chahatt Khanna

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress was married to businessman Bharat Narsinghani but the marriage lasted for only 7 months. She later married businessman Farhan Mirza in 2013 and have 2 daughters but that marriage too broke in 2018.

Archana Puran Singh

The Kapil Sharma Show special guest Archana Puran Singh’s first marriage ended in divorce. She decided never to marry again until she met Parmeet Sethi after many years and married him in 1992.

Gautami Kapoor

Gautami was previously married to Madhur Shroff, a commercial photographer. The marriage ended in divorce. Gautami later met Ram Kapoor while they were shooting for Ghar Ek Mandir and fell in love and married in 2003.

Deepshikha Nagpal

The popular TV and film actress was previously married to actor Jeet Upendra but they divorced after nearly 10 years of being married. She later married TV actor Keshav Arora in 2012.

Also Read- REALLY! Archana Puran Singh finally breaks her silence over being compared to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s looks from Haddi

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-News18