REALLY! Archana Puran Singh finally breaks her silence over being compared to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s looks from Haddi

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest looks from his upcoming film Haddi has taken the internet by storm. The Kick actor has been recently compared to actress Archana Puran Singh for his latest looks. However, Archana Puran Singh talked about the confusion and clarified what could have made the audience think that it’s her.

“It’s the hairstyle which has become synonymous with me that is causing all these comparisons. I’ve used this side-parted look during the early part of The Kapil show (The Kapil Sharma Show),” Archan Puran Singh was quoted saying.

“All I can say is it's a huge compliment to be compared to Nawaz in ANY way possible,” she added.

Well, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haddi look is definitely unrecognisable, but it’s not Archana Puran Singh.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is coming in a new avatar in his next movie Haddi. He is looking absolutely glamorous in his drag look, and fans are showering lots of love on the actor. While Archana can recently be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. She has been coming to the show as the guest judge and received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Credit: Koimoi