Must Read! Banni Chow Home Delivery on the second spot on TRP charts in its first week; Imlie sees a huge drop; Kundali Bhagya enters top 5; Anupama tops the list, followed by BCHD, GHKKPM, YRKKH, Kundali Bhagya

Banni Chow Home Delivery on the second spot on TRP charts in its first week; Imlie sees a huge drop; Kundali Bhagya enters top 5; Anupama tops the list, followed by BCHD, GHKKPM, YRKKH, Kundali Bhagya

Banni Chow Home Delivery makes it to the second position in the first week of the show going on air. Imlie sees a huge drop in TRP ratings, and Kundali Bhagya enters the top 5 shows.

barc

MUMBAI : The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Banni Chow Home Delivery makes it to the second position in the first week of the show going on air.

Imlie sees a huge drop in TRP rating, and Kundali Bhagya enters the top 5 shows.

As far as reality shows are concerned, Dance Deewane is out of the TRP charts, whereas Dance India Dance sees a huge dip in ratings.

ALSO READ: BARC India remains committed to its stakeholders

On the other hand, Anupama is in the first position. It is followed by Banni Chow Home Delivery, Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Kundali Bhagya.

Check out the ratings below:

1. Anupama (Star Plus): 2.8

2. Banni Chow Home Delivery ( Star Plus) : 2.3

3. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus): 2.2

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.2

5. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 2.1

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.0

7. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.0

8. Kumkum Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 2.0

9. Bhagya Lakshmi ( Zee Tv) : 1.7

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.6

11. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

12. Naagin 6 (Colors): 1.5

13. Superstar Singer Season 2 (Sony Tv): 1.4

14. The Kapil Sharma Show  (Colors): 1.3

15. Parineeti (Colors): 1.3

16. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.3

17. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (Star Plus): 1.2

18. Swaran Ghar (Colors): 1.1

19. Dance India Dance Little Masters (Zee Tv) :1.0

20. Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho (Colors) :1.0

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality show is The Kapil Sharma Show.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt shares how he is keeping up with COVID-19

About Author

