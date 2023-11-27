Must Read! Barsatein's Shivangi Joshi reveals who supported her to become an actress, read on to know more

Shivangi has a huge fan following on social media and keeps them updated about her new shows and shares interesting posts. Recently, Shivangi had an ‘Ask me a question’ session on Instagram
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 13:14
Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements. She rose to fame with her performance as Naira Goenka in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She won hearts of the audience and became a household name.She was last seen in ‘Balika Vadhu Season 2’ as Anandi. 

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's upcoming show gets a TITLE, to be launched on Sony TV

Shivangi has a huge fan following on social media and keeps them updated about her new shows and shares interesting posts. Recently, Shivangi had an ‘Ask me a question’ session on Instagram and one fan asked her, “Who supported you while becoming an actor?” Shivangi shared a sweet picture with her family and replied, “My Family” Check out her story here;

What are your thoughts on Shivangi’s reply? Tell us in the comments below.

Shivangi is currently winning hearts with her performance in Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka. This is the first time that Kushal and Shivangi are sharing screen space with each other and fans are loving this fresh pair on television for the first time. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Also Read- Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi talks about her upcoming show and shares her experience on working with Kushal Tandon

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Kushal Tandon Beyhadh Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain Bigg Boss 7 Shivangi Joshi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Naira Balika Vadhu 2 Ekta Kapoor barsaatein Sony TV Amir Ali Mishika Mishra TellyChakkar
Like
5
Love
7
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 13:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss 17: Whoa! Orry shocks Salman Khan as he reveals earning Rs 20-30 just from selfies, here’s how the actor reacted
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has...
Kanchi Kaul shares romantic moments spent with beau Shabir Ahluwalia on their 12th marriage anniversary; says 'Thankyou for the mischievous glances, secret smiles and priceless nothings'
MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia has come a long way in his career.While he has been a part of a plethora of television shows...
Imlie: Suspicious! Imlie doubts Navya and Vishwa’s intention, Vishwa claims following Imlie not Agastya
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
BIG TWIST: Choti Anu to HATE Anupamaa in the Rupali Ganguly – Gaurav Khanna starrer show!
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today.The show starring Rupali Ganguly and...
Must read! Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to get married soon? The actor's cryptic response sparks speculation
MUMBAI: Since they started dating a while ago, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's PDAs have been well-known on social...
Exciting! Sheezan Khan all set to mark his comeback to the fiction show with Chand Jalne Laga after a break from the field
MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan gained fame for playing Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul and is making a comeback to the...
Recent Stories
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia
Must read! Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to get married soon? The actor's cryptic response sparks speculation
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman
Bigg Boss 17: Whoa! Orry shocks Salman Khan as he reveals earning Rs 20-30 just from selfies, here’s how the actor reacted
Shabir
Kanchi Kaul shares romantic moments spent with beau Shabir Ahluwalia on their 12th marriage anniversary; says 'Thankyou for the mischievous glances, secret smiles and priceless nothings'
Sheezan Khan
Exciting! Sheezan Khan all set to mark his comeback to the fiction show with Chand Jalne Laga after a break from the field
Anupamaa and Anuj
What! Anupamaa and Anuj to shift base; will live abroad in Star Plus’ Anupamaa
Bigg Boss
Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother gets massively criticised and gets labelled as a vamp; Netizens says ‘Sasuma doing sasuma things as usual’
Himanshi Khurana
Wow! Himanshi Khurana celebrates her birthday in style: A sneak peek into her stylish celebration