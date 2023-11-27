Must Read! Barsatein's Shivangi Joshi reveals who supported her to become an actress, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements. She rose to fame with her performance as Naira Goenka in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She won hearts of the audience and became a household name.She was last seen in ‘Balika Vadhu Season 2’ as Anandi.

Shivangi has a huge fan following on social media and keeps them updated about her new shows and shares interesting posts. Recently, Shivangi had an ‘Ask me a question’ session on Instagram and one fan asked her, “Who supported you while becoming an actor?” Shivangi shared a sweet picture with her family and replied, “My Family” Check out her story here;

Shivangi is currently winning hearts with her performance in Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka. This is the first time that Kushal and Shivangi are sharing screen space with each other and fans are loving this fresh pair on television for the first time. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

