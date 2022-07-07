Must Read! Bhagya Laxmi and Naagin 6 enter the top 5 shows in TRP ratings; YRKKH, Banni Chow Home Delivery, and GHKKPM see a massive drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YHC, Bhagya Lakshmi, Naagin 6, and Imlie

This week for a change Bhagya Lakshmi and Naagin 6 have entered the top 5 shows. Yeh Hai Chahatein takes the second spot while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Banni Chow Home Delivery, and Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein see a huge drop in TRP ratings.

 

SHOWS

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

aThis week for a change Bhagya Lakshmi and Naagin 6 have entered the top 5 shows. Yeh Hai Chahatein takes the second spot.

On the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Banni Chow Home Delivery, and Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein see a huge drop in TRP ratings.

As far as reality shows are concerned, Super Star Singer tops the list, followed by Dance India Dance Little masters.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupama (Star Plus): 2.8
2. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.1
3. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV): 2.1
4. Naagin 6 ( Colors) : 2.0
5. Imlie ( Star Plus): 2.0
6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.0
7. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus): 2.0
8. Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus): 1.9
9. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV): 1.8
10. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV): 1.8
11. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.6
12. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar (Star Plus): 1.6
13. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5
14. Superstar Singer Season 2 (Sony TV): 1.4
15. IIFA Awards (Colors): 1.4
16. . Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (ZEE TV): 1.3
17. Parineeti (Colors): 1.3
18. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.3
19. Dance India Dance Little Masters ( Zee TV) : 1.1
20. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (Star Plus): 1.1

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality show is Super Star Singer 2.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video