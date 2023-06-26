Must-Read! Bhagyalakhmi’s Munira Kudrati is quite the savant, Here’s all you need to know about her qualifications!

Munira has been actively working in the industry since 2020. After doing multiple TVCs, and commercials, she got her first big break with Bhagyalakshmi in 2021.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 06:45
Bhagyalakhmi’

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. The show also stars Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.

Munira Kudrati plays the role of Shalu Bajwa on the show.

Munira started her career by being a part of multiple TVCs. She rose to fame as an actress with the Balaji Telefilms television serial Bhagya Lakshmi, which portrayed the figure of Shalu Bajwa as Lakshmi's sister alongside Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the year 2021. 

ALSO READ: Celestial Stars named after your Favorite Zee TV stars! From Radha-Mohan and Preeta-Karan to Prachi-Ranbir and Rishi-Lakshmi, Zee TV Jodis get stars named after them in an industry-first initiative

The same year, she appeared in the biopic war-action drama film Shershaah and played the role of Junior Seema, which premiered on Amazon Prime.

While she is loved and celebrated for her role as Shalu, people don’t actually know everything about Munira.

Especially given the fact, that Munira is currently finishing her college education as well.

Here’s, all you need to know about Munira Kudrati aka Shalu’s educational qualifications.

Born on October 15, 2001, Munira completed her schooling from Sharda Mandir School and then Activity School.

Munira has been actively working in the industry since 2020. After doing multiple TVCs, and commercials she got her first big break with Bhagyalakshmi in 2021.

But, did you know that she is also a college student? Munira is currently pursuing her Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media from H.R College of Commerce and Economics.

She is currently pursuing her degree and will soon graduate.

We have to say that Munira juggles her work and ger studies very smoothly and very well.

What do you think of Munira’s performance on the show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti are ecstatic as their show Bhagya Lakshmi completed 600 episodes

Munira Kudrati Bhagyalakshmi ZeeTV Ektakapoor RishMi AishwaryaKhare RohitSuchanti MuniraKudrati Amangandhi Smita Bansal YHC Aman Gandhi Shershaah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 06:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'
MUMBAI:Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen promoting her upcoming film 'I Love You' on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode...
Exclusive! “Kevin and I were good friends but once he was successful, he developed an attitude, he unfollowed me and the reason is unknown" - Madhav Shharma
MUMBAI:Madhav Shharma is one of the most popular personalities on television and has a good fan following.He rose to...
Anupamaa: Resentment! Nakul touches Anupama’s feet as the latter does not expose him to Malti Devi
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi women-centric films
MUMBAI: There was a time in the Hindi film industry when hardly any movies were made with female protagonists, and even...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Dimpy and Rakhi Dave get into a horrible fight
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! “I don’t think I will ever get offered Bigg Boss again as I have made it clear that I wouldn’t be part of the show; in case of Khatron Ke Khiladi, I wouldn’t close my doors - Gashmeer Mahajani
MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in Star Plus'...
Recent Stories
The Kerala Story
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi women-centric films
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gashmeer Mahajani
Exclusive! “I don’t think I will ever get offered Bigg Boss again as I have made it clear that I wouldn’t be part of the show; in case of Khatron Ke Khiladi, I wouldn’t close my doors - Gashmeer Mahajani
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
Exclusive! “I would love to be a part of Bigg Boss someday; it’s one of my favorite shows, I'm following Bigg Boss OTT Season 2”- Kanwar Dhillon
Wow! Vivek Dahiya reveals how he bagged the role of an ACP in Balaji’s Telefilms serial “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”
Wow! Vivek Dahiya reveals how he bagged the role of an ACP in Balaji’s Telefilms serial “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”
Megha Chakraborty
Megha Chakraborty: Some projects, apps are created just for bold, intimate scenes, without any story
Somy Ali
Somy Ali: I don't know about the fashion trends, nor do I make an attempt to conduct research on what's in/what's out
Sanchita Banerjee
Sanchita Banerjee: I cannot stick to the same style all year long!