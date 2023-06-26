Must-Read! Bhagyalakhmi’s Munira Kudrati is quite the savant, Here’s all you need to know about her qualifications!

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. The show also stars Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.

Munira Kudrati plays the role of Shalu Bajwa on the show.

Munira started her career by being a part of multiple TVCs. She rose to fame as an actress with the Balaji Telefilms television serial Bhagya Lakshmi, which portrayed the figure of Shalu Bajwa as Lakshmi's sister alongside Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the year 2021.

The same year, she appeared in the biopic war-action drama film Shershaah and played the role of Junior Seema, which premiered on Amazon Prime.

While she is loved and celebrated for her role as Shalu, people don’t actually know everything about Munira.

Especially given the fact, that Munira is currently finishing her college education as well.

Here’s, all you need to know about Munira Kudrati aka Shalu’s educational qualifications.

Born on October 15, 2001, Munira completed her schooling from Sharda Mandir School and then Activity School.

Munira has been actively working in the industry since 2020. After doing multiple TVCs, and commercials she got her first big break with Bhagyalakshmi in 2021.

But, did you know that she is also a college student? Munira is currently pursuing her Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media from H.R College of Commerce and Economics.

She is currently pursuing her degree and will soon graduate.

We have to say that Munira juggles her work and ger studies very smoothly and very well.

