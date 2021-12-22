Must read! Bidaai should return with a new season: Naveen Saini

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya has received love from viewers from the time of its inception. The show has managed to gain top position and the credit goes to the hardworking team. Not only the lead couple but fans are in awe of the entire cast.

Though, several actors have quit the show, actor Naveen Saini who plays Karan's father Mahesh has been part of the show from the beginning.

Naveen Saini is also known for his role in Bidaai and the actor wishes to see the show returning with a new season, he shared, “With many hit shows returning with a new season I hope that even Bidaai returns with a second season. The show was a big hit and had a very unique concept. I think the show has a lot of potential to come back and it will definitely be liked by audiences.”

We asked Naveen any particular kind of role he wishes to play in the near future, he replied, “I would like to play an out and out negative role. Though I have played a gray shaded role in the past, it did not get that noticed.”

Naveen is happy to work with Balaji Telefilms. He said, “I have done several shows with Balaji and it is a happy place to work in. Their shows are highly liked by the masses.”

